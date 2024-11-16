Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

With the market surging following the presidential election and the S&P 500 trading near an all-time high, finding bargains in the market isn't the easiest task. However, that doesn't mean they are not out there.

Let's look at three bargain stocks investors can buy right now.

Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) owns its namesake satellite radio service, the Pandora streaming music app, and a podcast network. It recently became a fully independent company following a transaction with Liberty Media.

The company has a number of opportunities in front of it. This includes letting users build a plan starting at $9.99 a month and adding extras like sports or talk only if they want. It said this will help it move away discounted pricing and bring in more users.

In addition, it is looking to form new automotive partnerships to help bring in customers. It just added Toyota Motor to its roster and now has nine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company is also expecting to see a big decrease in satellite related capital expenditures (capex) after this year with it declining to near zero in 2028. Together with reducing annual costs by $200 million, it should help bolster free cash flow and help the company reduce leverage.

Trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 8.6 based on 2025 analyst estimates and an enterprise value (EV)-to-EBITDA ratio of about 7.2 as of this writing, Sirius XM's stock is attractively valued.

While the company is seeing some ad market softness impacting its Pandora and podcast businesses, it is a fairly steady business that generates solid cash flow. With the Liberty Media transition behind it, it should become more focused so it can deliver solid value to its shareholders moving forward.

A cheap valuation combined with deleveraging opportunities makes the stock a buy.

Geo Group

One of the biggest gainers from the recent election, Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) is still very attractively valued given the opportunities in front of it trading at a forward P/E of under 16 based on 2025 estimates and a forward EV/EBITDA of 11.

Known as a private prison company, one of Geo Group's biggest opportunities lies in the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP), where it provides electronic monitoring of immigrants within the program.

ISAP has been a headwind for the company; participation in the program has fallen due to a lack of a government budget. However, in the past there have been bills to greatly expand the program. Under the Trump administration and with Republicans looking to have control over the House and Senate as of the time of this writing, more funding is expected to go toward immigration.

The prior House appropriation bills called for a 20% increase in beds in detention centers from 41,500 to 50,000. More important to Geo Group, however, was a provision to use electronic GPS monitoring for all individuals in the non-detained docket. That is estimated to be 7 million people, which would be a huge win for Geo Group, which only currently monitors a small percentage of these individuals.

Despite the rise in Geo Group's price, the stock looks like it has a lot of upside ahead of it.

e.l.f. Beauty

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has been one of the best growth stories in the consumer products industry, with the cosmetics company taking tremendous market share in the mass color cosmetics space the past few years. In fact, last quarter was the 23rd consecutive quarter in which it has gained market share.

The company has taken a cue from the fashion industry, and retailers like Zara, to use a fast-follower strategy where it quickly replicates popular prestige products. This, combined with an innovative marketing strategy using influencers, has led it to become one of the top brands among teens and young adults.

Despite its strong growth, the stock only trades at forward P/E of 31 and a price/earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG ratio) of only 0.6. PEGs under 1 are typically considered cheap, especially for a growth stock.

With strong international expansion still in its early days and expansion into skincare, e.l.f. has a lot of growth still ahead. As such, this is great, cheap growth stock to buy.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $23,818 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,221 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $451,527!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Geo Group and e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends e.l.f. Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.