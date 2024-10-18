News & Insights

Markets

Have $100,000? Here Are 5 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

October 18, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool ->

So you've got $100,000 and you want to build it into $1 million for retirement. That's great -- and it's not such an audacious goal, either. It's rather doable for many people. (Even if you don't have $100,000 you may be able to accumulate $1 million or more -- read on.)

Here's a look at some strategies that can get you from $100,000 to $1 million -- or from $0 to $1 million. See which one(s) seem best for you.

Someone is standing with arms crossed.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Save and invest aggressively

First, you'll need to be socking away significant sums -- regularly. The table below shows how your nest egg can grow over time if you start with $100,000 and you're regularly investing an extra $6,000 or $12,000 per year. It uses an 8% average annual growth rate in order to be a bit conservative -- since the stock market has averaged roughly 10% annual growth over many decades. Of course, during your particular investing period, it might average 6% or 12% or some other rate. So, ideally, hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Starting with $100,000 and growing at 8% for

$6,000 invested annually

$12,000 invested annually

5 years

$184,948

$222,964

10 years

$309,765

$403,638

15 years

$493,163

$669,108

20 years

$762,633

$1,059,171

25 years

$1,158,574

$1,632,301

30 years

$1,740,341

$2,474,416

35 years

$2,595,147

$3,711,760

40 years

$3,851,138

$5,529,825

Calculations by author via moneychimp.com.

What if you don't have $100,000?

Of course, many of us don't have $100,000 at the ready. That's OK, because unless you're retiring very soon, you can still amass a meaningful nest egg -- again, if you sock away significant sums regularly. Check out the table below, which assumes you start with $0:

Growing at 8% for

$6,000 invested annually

$12,000 invested annually

5 years

$38,016

$76,032

10 years

$93,873

$187,746

15 years

$175,946

$351,892

20 years

$296,538

$593,076

25 years

$473,726

$947,452

30 years

$734,075

$1,468,150

35 years

$1,116,613

$2,233,226

40 years

$1,678,686

$3,357,372

Calculations by author via moneychimp.com.

2. Consider dividend-paying stocks

So how, exactly, should you be investing your long-term dollars if you want them to grow rapidly for you? One powerful way is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. As long as they're tied to healthy and growing companies, their share prices should rise over time, while they deliver regular payouts that will also tend to increase over time.

Dividend-paying stocks are often underappreciated. Check out the table below, adapted from a Hartford Funds report:

Dividend-Paying Status

Average Annual Total Return, 1973-2023

Dividend growers and initiators

10.19%

Dividend payers

9.17%

No change in dividend policy

6.74%

Dividend non-payers

4.27%

Dividend shrinkers and eliminators

(0.63%)

Equal-weighted S&P 500 index

7.72%

Data source: Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds.

You can easily invest in a wide range of dividend-paying stocks via exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the:

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF
  • iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
  • Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

3. Consider growth stocks

If you want to aim for relatively rapid growth, you might invest in some growth stocks -- ones tied to companies growing faster than average. Many growth stocks will deliver phenomenal returns, but understand that plenty will implode or just stagnate, too. So protect yourself by spreading your dollars across a bunch of them.

The Motley Fool's investing philosophy suggests buying into around 25 or more companies and aiming to hang on to your shares for at least five years.

4. Consider simple index funds

If you don't want to take on the risk of some growth stocks, it can make perfect sense to just stick with a low-fee index fund such as one that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies. (The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a good example.)

The long-term annual average return of the S&P 500 is around 10%, so you might earn that in an S&P 500 index fund -- or you might average a higher or lower rate. The stock market doesn't offer guaranteed returns. Over a long period, it's hard to go wrong investing in a wide swath of major American businesses.

5. Stick to the program

Note that you can mix and match some of the approaches above. For example, you might keep half your long-term portfolio in dividend stocks, and the remainder in an S&P 500 index fund and some growth stocks, too.

Whatever you do, understand that you'll need to keep at it for many years. Revisit the tables above and you'll see that the big growth in your portfolio will, ideally, happen after 15 or 20 or 25 years.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

Selena Maranjian has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.