Have $10,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2026 and Beyond.

Even with the market hovering near all-time highs, there are still bargain stocks to be found. And despite the run-up among tech stocks that is fueling the market's rise, there are bargains there as well.

If you have $10,000 in available cash that isn't needed to bolster an emergency fund or pay down short-term debt, you might want to use it to buy in on these stocks before they head higher this year. Here are three bargain tech stocks you can evenly spread $10,000 among for 2026 and beyond.

1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is at the heart of the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout, and without its expertise in manufacturing advanced chips, the AI boom may have never gotten off the ground. Despite that, the stock is still attractively valued, trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 23 times based on analysts' 2026 estimates, and a forward price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7. Stocks with a positive PEG ratio under 1 are usually considered undervalued.

Given the struggles competitors have had with achieving high yields (producing chips with few defect rates) for advanced chips, TSMC has become a virtual monopoly in the space for making AI chips at scale. Chip designers are clamoring to gain additional capacity from TSMC's fabs (manufacturing facilities), which led the company to recently announce a big jump in its capital expenditure (capex) spending for 2026, as it builds out more fabs. This has also given the company strong pricing power, with reports that it has already laid out a four-year price hike plan to customers. This is also helping it expand its gross margins, which rose 330 basis points to 62.3% in Q1.

Between its growth outlook and valuation, TSMC is a bargain stock to buy.

2. Salesforce

AI has not lifted all boats in the tech sector, as the software-as-a-service (SaaS) space has generally been thrown into turmoil. The fear is that AI will disrupt these businesses, either through seat reductions or that organizations will use AI to create their own internal software platforms. However, so-called vibe coding is unlikely to replace complicated software platforms that have become ingrained within organizations, and SaaS companies are likely to adjust and evolve.

One company thrown into the bargain bin as a result of these fears is Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), which now trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of just above 4.5 and a forward P/E of around 17. However, the company is already transforming itself and positioning itself as a leader in agentic AI. AI agents are the next evolution of AI, helping create a digital workforce, but it has been found that AI performs much more accurately when it can draw from a single source of clean, structured data.

Through its introduction of Data Cloud (now Data 360), which can gather data from cloud computing providers and database warehouses, and its acquisition of master data management company Informatica, Salesforce has positioned itself to be the master record of an organization's data from which its AI agents can act. That's a huge differentiation and value proposition that should become a big growth driver for the company in the future.

3. Meta Platforms

One of the cheapest of the megacap tech stocks, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) trades at a forward P/E of just above 18 and a PEG below 0.9. However, this valuation is not because the company has been struggling; in fact, quite the opposite.

Meta has been seeing its revenue growth driven by AI, with its overall revenue growth accelerating to 26% last quarter. The company has been using AI to improve its recommendation algorithm, which is feeding users more content they are interested in, which is keeping them on its sites longer, and allowing it to show users more ads.

At the same time, AI-powered tools are helping advertisers design better campaigns, improve user targeting, and increase conversions, leading to higher ad prices. In Q3, Meta saw a 14% increase in ad impressions and a 10% increase in ad price.

Moving forward, the company continues to invest heavily, and it looks like it will smartly reduce spending at Reality Labs, home to its money-draining metaverse venture, in favor of AI, where it is seeing a return on its investments. Meanwhile, it has solid growth opportunities ahead as it begins to gradually introduce ads to its WhatsApp message platform and new social site Threads.

Between its valuation and growth opportunities, Meta is a great stock to pick up on the cheap.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Meta Platforms and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Salesforce, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.