Have $1,000? 3 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years: Costco, Coca-Cola, and Amazon​.

Key Points

Costco's members are trending younger, and that's good for the company's future revenue.

Coca-Cola's portfolio of brands and products is extensive and worldwide.

Amazon's market cap now exceeds $2.5 trillion.

In the consumer goods sector, three durable brands stand the test of time with their resiliency and relevancy. These three companies are designed to withstand the entire economic cycle and provide investors with solid growth and income.

If you have $1,000 to invest, consider Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stocks for the next decade. Here's why.

They set the standard

Let's start with Costco. The bulk retailer boasts more than 145 million members, with a 92.3% retention rate. Costco is also increasingly popular among younger Americans, with nearly half of new member sign-ups coming from folks under the age of 40. A high retention rate and younger consumers means Costco will dominate for years to come.

Costco's membership provides the business with predictability and cash flow. It is also recession-resistant. In good economic times, customers have more disposable income to spend at Costco. In a down economy, consumers are searching for the best deals. Costco delivers in both scenarios.

Costco's stock has been relatively flat over the last 12 months, but it has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the past five years. The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is coming down from the low 50s last year to the mid-40s this year. While the dividend yield isn't outstanding, it is consistent. Costco has increased its dividend for more than 20 consecutive years.

Next up is the quintessential American business, Coca-Cola. It is a global leader with a wide-ranging portfolio sold in nearly every country worldwide. The Dividend King, which is a company that has increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, isn't an exciting growth stock, but it does offer investors low volatility. Coca-Cola's beta is just 0.39.

For investors seeking a stable, reliable income, Coca-Cola is an excellent foundation for your long-term portfolio.

Lastly, the ultimate consumer goods stock: Amazon. Amazon has multiple high-powered growth engines and a superior moat. It has grown into an omnichannel conglomerate that excels in a range of operations, from e-commerce customer experience to cloud computing and advertising.

Amazon is one of 11 companies, as of Jan. 12, that have a market capitalization of at least $1 trillion. Although Amazon is a giant, it remains fairly priced, with a forward P/E of around 30.

Amazon is consistently adding new profitable businesses and has an incredible portfolio; it would be hard to imagine the company not continuing to grow in the next decade with so many irons in the fire.

Buy for the next decade

Each of these companies is built for durability and resilience. They will remain industry leaders, regardless of what happens in the next 10 years. Each can succeed in a full economic cycle and has a history of rewarding patient investors.

If you're looking for growth and income, Costco, Coca-Cola, and Amazon are a terrific mix.

Catie Hogan has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

