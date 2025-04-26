Have $0 in Savings? Here's How Much You Should Aim to Invest Each Month If You Want to End Up With a $1 Million Portfolio by Retirement.

Everyone has to start somewhere when saving for retirement. Even if you don't have any money saved up today, it's possible to build up a strong nest egg by the time you retire, potentially even $1 million. Through the power of compounding and investing, you can grow your savings at far higher levels than if you were to just accumulate money in a bank account.

What's important, however, is to have a plan and know how much you may need to invest regularly in order to achieve your goals. Below, I'll show you what amount you may want to aim to invest each month, based on your age and years until retirement, in order to end up with a portfolio of at least $1 million by the time you retire.

Growth stocks are your go-to option for long-term investing

If you're investing for a period of 20-plus years, then you'll likely be far better off going with growth stocks than dividend stocks. The latter are more suitable when you're older, closer to retirement, and want to keep your risk relatively low. The former, however, can produce much better gains over the long run but come with much greater uncertainty and risk in any individual year. As long as you're in it for the long haul and can stomach any bad years along the way, the payoff can be well worth it.

Rather than picking growth stocks yourself, there are many exchange-traded funds (ETFs) you can invest in that will give you exposure to many of them. One popular option for growth investors is the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VUG). This has been a market-beating fund to own over the past decade, with its total returns (which include reinvested dividends) up more than 240%.

The past doesn't predict the future. But odds are, by sticking with growth stocks, you'll be putting yourself in an excellent position to achieve some terrific returns in the years ahead.

The VUG ETF holds more than 160 of the U.S.'s largest growth stocks, including big names like Nvidia and Meta Platforms. Its constituent stocks have averaged an annual earnings growth rate of more than 26% over the past five years. The fund also charges a low expense ratio of 0.04%, which means fees won't take a big chunk out of your gains.

How much do you need to invest each month to retire with $1 million?

In order to forecast how much you'll need to save and invest each month to be on track to retire with at least $1 million, you need to consider the number of years you have until retirement, as well as the average return that you'll achieve over that timeframe.

You might have some control over the retirement number (in this example, I'm assuming you retire at age 65). But predicting an average return can be challenging, and that can make a significant difference in your overall returns and how much you might need to invest.

Historically, the S&P 500 has averaged an annual return of around 10%. For the sake of being conservative, in the table below, I've shown you how much you'll need to invest monthly based on a 10% annual return, and also a 9% return, should the market slow down.

Monthly Investment Needed to Get to $1 Million Age Years to Retire Average Annual Growth at 9% Average Annual Growth at 10% 45 20 $1,486 $1,306 40 25 $885 $747 35 30 $542 $439 30 35 $337 $261

These numbers can seem high, but they don't need to be discouraging. You can invest tax refunds, inheritance, investment gains, and any other potential lump sum amounts to help accelerate your portfolio's growth. The more money you have invested, the more it will compound over time, and help you end up with a higher balance in the end.

Knowing the amounts you might need can help you create a plan that aligns with your goals, and that doesn't set expectations too high or depend on a best-case scenario. Either way, trying to put aside a regular amount of money into growth-oriented investments can still help you build up a strong portfolio balance by the time you retire, even if you don't end up with $1 million.

