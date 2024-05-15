Have $100,000? Here Are 3 Ways to Grow That Money Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings.

Building a million-dollar retirement fund isn't easy, but with the right strategy, it's an attainable goal for many people. When it comes to maximizing your wealth, it's crucial to avoid simply saving for the future and invest instead.

When you invest for retirement -- whether that's through a 401(k), IRA, or other investment account -- you can earn far more than you would with a simple savings account. This also means you won't need to contribute as much per month to meet your goal.

Time is your most valuable resource when preparing for retirement, so the earlier in life you can begin investing, the easier it will be to reach $1 million or more. If you're starting with $100,000, here are three ways to reach millionaire status depending on how many years you have to invest.

1. Invest $50 per month for 30 years

If you're fortunate enough to still have three decades until retirement, it won't take nearly as much per month to turn $100,000 into $1 million.

The stock market itself has earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year, meaning the annual highs and lows have averaged out to around 10% per year over decades. To play it a little safer, though, let's assume your portfolio is earning slightly lower average returns at 8% per year.

At that rate, if you were to invest just $50 per month for 30 years, you could turn $100,000 into around $1.074 million. Consistency is key when building wealth in the stock market, and by investing regularly for decades, it will be far easier to reach the million-dollar mark.

2. Invest $400 per month for 25 years

Every year counts when saving for retirement, and even five years can make an enormous difference when it comes to how much you'll need to invest per month.

Assuming you're still earning an 8% average annual return, investing $400 per month could turn $100,000 into roughly $1.036 million after 25 years.

Of course, if you're falling behind on your savings, it's impossible to go back in time and start saving earlier. But if you have the option to either invest more now or put it off for a few years, investing now is almost always the better choice. Every year you wait, it will become exponentially more difficult to reach $1 million.

3. Invest $1,000 per month for 20 years

If you only have 20 years before retirement, it's still possible to reach $1 million in savings. However, you'll need to invest around $1,000 per month to get there, assuming you're earning an 8% average annual return.

While this can be discouraging for those looking to grow their savings quickly, keep in mind that $1 million isn't necessarily the right goal for everyone. There's a chance you may need less than that to retire comfortably, so it's a good idea to calculate your personal retirement goals before setting your sights on a $1 million target.

Regardless of your retirement goals or how much you can afford to invest each month, saving consistently and getting started early are the keys to maximizing your earnings. With the right strategy, you can set yourself up for a more financially secure retirement.

