Have $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond

Got a cool grand burning a hole in your pocket? If you're itching to invest that spare cash, you're in luck -- there are lots of good-looking buys in today's stock market, and I don't mind sharing some of my best ideas with you.

The two high-growth tech stocks below are prime candidates for a $1,000 investment: freelancer marketplace operator Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) and network performance and security expert Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). They look equally good but for very different reasons.

So let's dig in and discover why these stocks may be top picks for 2023 and beyond.

Fiverr: a gig-economy powerhouse

As a leader in the online freelance services arena, Fiverr connects a staggering 2.5 million freelancers with 4.3 million active buyers. Fiverr's user-friendly platform makes it easy for freelancers to find work and for buyers to find the services they need. And judging by Fiverr's muscular business results, it's a win-win-win situation for buyers, sellers, and the service provider.

Despite an inflation-tinged economic crisis, Fiverr's revenue grew by a robust 13% year over year (YOY) in 2022. Including this temporary slowdown, Fiverr's compound average growth rate (CAGR) on the top line works out to 47% over the last five years. The global online freelance services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2030, and the company is poised to prosper. The platform's ability to connect freelancers and buyers across the globe makes it a strong contender to benefit from the gig economy and globalization trends.

With an adjusted net income of $0.60 per diluted share in 2022, Fiverr's profitability is equally remarkable. Trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 21 times forward estimates, Fiverr's stock even looks like a reasonable value investment. Share prices have gained 25% year to date, and the first-quarter earnings report is just around the corner. Investors might want to take action before this opportunity slips away.

Cloudflare: a cloud computing innovator

Like Fiverr, Cloudflare boasts exceptional growth, with a five-year sales CAGR of 48%. Though its valuation may appear steep, the company's strong growth potential in thriving markets makes it a tempting investment.

As a leader in the cloud computing market, Cloudflare runs a global network of data centers that deliver a full-featured portfolio of network services to more than 10 million websites and applications. Chief among these network tools is Cloudflare's content delivery network (CDN), which also serves as a hack-thwarting buffer against distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks.

Cloudflare's revenue soared by 49% YOY in 2022, and the global cloud computing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2030. So the company's prospects look bright. Cloudflare's adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share in 2022 work out to a net profit margin of 5%. That's not too shabby, given the difficult market conditions.

With its innovative approach and solid management team, Cloudflare is well equipped to capitalize on the long-term digital transformation trend.

Why $1,000? Why now?

A $1,000 investment may not sound like a game-changer. And maybe that's true, depending on your budget and day-to-day cash flow. Ultimately, only you can make that call. But it's far better than nothing and certainly enough to start building a substantial portfolio over time. If you can commit to making regular $1,000 investments, perhaps every month, you'll soon see a substantial portfolio taking shape in that brokerage account.

When investing in Fiverr, Cloudflare, and other fundamentally strong high-growth companies, you should see significant returns over time. That's particularly true when starting from a relatively low buy-in price.

After the inflation crisis of the last year and a half, the global economy is itching to get back to business as usual. Fiverr and Cloudflare certainly look forward to normal spending patterns, especially from enterprise-scale clients. Normalcy is finally in the cards, as inflation is slowing and governments worldwide are moving away from extreme inflation-fighting policies.

That's nothing but good news for Cloudflare, Fiverr, and their investors.

It's time to take action on these opportunities

Fiverr is on the rise after a painful year, with a fresh earnings report coming on May 11. Recent reports from tech-sector giants suggest positive trends in related fields such as digital advertising and business services. Hence, Fiverr looks like a tremendously timely investment this week.

Cloudflare's stock took a beating after last Thursday's solid earnings report with modest next-quarter revenue guidance. However, keep in mind that the company has a habit of setting up reachable sales targets only to knock the reported results out of the park. In other words, this stock may be undervalued today as analysts and investors took Cloudflare's soft first-quarter sales guidance as gospel.

As always, you should know that investing comes with inherent risks, and there are no 100% guarantees in this messy reality. That said, these two stocks look ready to take advantage of the long-term growth of their respective operating markets. At the very least, investors looking to diversify their portfolios in the proverbial direction of Silicon Valley should give Fiverr and Cloudflare a second look.

Anders Bylund has positions in Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cloudflare and Fiverr International.

