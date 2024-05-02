Have $1,000? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s no secret that the stock market can be a whirlwind, tossing around valuations and leaving investors holding the bag. But in the midst of all the uncertainty presents an opportunity for the best cheap stocks to buy.

Despite lower share prices and industry headwinds, cheap stocks often emerge stronger than ever. Factors that can lead to a turnaround can include improving financial conditions in the economy, revenue and earnings growth, or promising industry tailwinds.

To identify these hidden gems investors must look beyond the noise, and consider the company’s long-term growth prospects and overall financial profile. If all boxes are checked, taking advantage of dip-buying opportunities is a worthwhile endeavor.

Here are the 3 best absurdly cheap stocks to buy for long-term investors in 2024!

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is an undisputed leader in the semiconductor fabrication market. With semiconductors forming the backbone of modern technology, from smartphones to data centers, the demand for their product portfolio shows no sign of abating. At the moment, it’s one of the top cheap stocks to buy and hold today.

Currently, the AMAT stock is trading at a discount to its historical valuation. This is attributed to the short-term headwinds in the semiconductor equipment market. The cyclical nature of this sector creates ebbs and flows, offering savvy investors countless entry points to buy the stock on the dip.

In FY23, the company managed to weather the storm, achieving modest revenue growth. However, what was more impressive was their earnings per share (EPS), which was up 9% to a record $8.11 per share.

AMAT also achieved a record free cash flow (FCF) of $7.6 billion. Spending on wafer fabrication is recovering and gives a positive runway for the AMAT stock over the next 12 months. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 24 and a price-to-sales ratio of six, Applied Materials is on pace for a massive recovery going into the end of the year.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is another major player in the semiconductor space, but its specialty lies in power management and sensor solutions. These highly sought-after components are essential for the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.

ON Semiconductor has faced a large pullback in recent times, presenting an opportunity for long-term investors to capitalize on the weakness. The stock is down 14% YTD, with Wall Street wary about the short-term outlook and demand for their advanced semiconductor chips.

However, their SiC (silicon carbide) modules, which are specifically tailored for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets will continue to see demand as the sectors recover. In Q1 FY24, ON revenue declined 5% year over year to $1.86 billion.

Additionally, its operating margin declined by 400 bps in the quarter. Despite this disappointing news and weak guidance, the company’s expansion of its new manufacturing facility in South Korea should help. The company’s P/E of 14 also presents a great buying opportunity for long-term investors who remain bullish on the EV and energy storage markets.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is a dominant force in the sporting goods and retail sector. The stock is up 38% YTD, as investors remain bullish on their long-term growth prospects.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating challenging market conditions, including the impact of the pandemic on the retail sector. Throughout recent years, Dick’s has successfully leveraged its omnichannel strategy. This includes both online and offline channels to meet the changing consumer preferences.

The company has also been investing in its private-label brands and expanding its experiential retail concepts. In FY23, revenue increased 5% year over year to $12.98 billion. Comparable sales grew 2.4% from 2022, with EPS up 13% to $12.18 per share.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.10 per share. With a forward P/E of 15, DKS stock is among the best cheap stocks to snap up for the long term.

On the date of publication, Terel Miles did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer at InvestorPlace.com, with more than seven years of experience investing in the financial markets.

