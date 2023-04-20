Have $1,000? 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold No Matter What the Market Does Next

While no analyst or guru can say with exact accuracy when the ongoing volatility may abate, the market has proven its ability to ride out ups and downs and soar higher on the other side. For investors with the cash to put to work during all the market's mood swings, it's always a great time to buy more wonderful companies.

Even if you have a more moderate amount like $1,000 to put into stocks at the moment, there are plenty of incredible companies to be bought. Here are two names to consider buying right now.

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has created a business with a track record of profitability and market leadership that is a stand-alone example in the highly competitive healthcare industry.

Vertex is known for its leadership in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment space as it is the only company with drugs on the market that treat the underlying cause of this genetic disease. These drugs, known as CFTR modulators, are not only helping patients enjoy an enhanced quality of life, but in many cases, enabling them to live longer as well.

Vertex has four of these drugs on the market, which have enabled the company to grow its revenue and profits by 44% and 23%, respectively, over the trailing three-year period alone. The company has also seen its operating cash flow expand by 27% in that same three-year period.

It's estimated that there about 160,000 people globally have cystic fibrosis. Vertex's management estimates that about 88,000 of them are in North America, Australia, and Europe, its core target markets. Despite its long-standing market leadership, however, management believes that there are more than 20,000 cystic fibrosis patients who could benefit from its existing portfolio of drugs but aren't taking them.

There are also roughly 5,000 CF patients who, due to their underlying mutation, can't take CFTR modulators. Vertex is working on a drug for them too, an mRNA-based candidate that it's developing with Moderna.

Importantly, Vertex Pharmaceuticals is aggressively building out its pipeline in an effort to reduce its reliance on its profitable portfolio of CF drugs while seizing market share in other core segments of the rare disease drug industry.

Among many promising candidates, the company's portfolio of stem cell-based therapies for Type 1 diabetes bears close watching. In the company's 2022earnings call CEO Reshma Kewalramani emphasized: "Our goal is to deliver a transformative, if not curative, therapy for the more than 2.5 million patients with Type 1 diabetes in North America and Europe."

The company is also awaiting a potential approval that could happen as soon as this year now that it has completed regulatory submissions for exa-cel in the U.K., EU, and U.S. Exa-cel is a rare blood disorder therapy it developed with CRISPR Therapeutics, which has the potential to serve as a one-time functional cure for both sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

This business isn't slowing down on its growth trajectory, and investors with the risk appetite to invest in the current market may want to scoop up some shares of this healthcare stock before long.

2. Apple

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has remained a relative bastion in the storm through the decades despite economic ups and downs. And while some investors may be focusing on recent reports that personal computer (PC) shipments declined by as much as 30% in the first three months of 2023, there's far more to focus on here when considering this company for a long-term buy-and-hold investment.

While PC sales are certainly an important driver of Apple's revenue and profits, iPhones remain the No. 1 catalyst for both its top and bottom lines. Not only does Apple control a roughly 23% share of the $500 billion smartphone market, but the company generated $66 billion in iPhone sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 alone.

It's also worth pointing out that in an environment where consumer capital is constrained and fears of a recession are still very real and present, it makes sense that expenditures on high-ticket items like PCs would be down.

Even in an economy where consumer spending is uncertain, it's also important to note that in the most recent quarter Apple reached its highest number of installed devices globally in the company's history. It closed out the three-month period with 2 billion devices installed globally.

Beyond iPhone sales, which accounted for more than half of Apple's sales in the most recent quarter, the company's services segment remains one of its fastest-growing. It delivered $21 billion toward the company's $117 billion in revenue in the three-month period. This is the segment that includes services like Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Apple reported net income of $30 billion in the most recent quarter while closing out the period with a whopping $52 billion in cash and investments. But looking back over a much longer period, the last five years have seen the company grow its revenue, profits, and cash from operations by 131%, 170%, and 128%, respectively.

This is one of those businesses you can buy and hold for a lifetime, and even a few years of economic volatility can't detract from this growth story.

Find out why Vertex Pharmaceuticals is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Rachel Warren has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.