Cryptocurrencies have captured the fascination of many traditional investors, who see digital assets as a way to potentially realize outsized gains and high-risk, high-reward upside. However, with thousands of cryptos trading on the market (and each with unique use cases), there is no shortage of options. At the same time, cryptocurrencies are attractive to those simply wanting to avoid the hassles of traditional stock market investing. Many in developing countries are especially drawn to crypto, as it enables investing in foreign assets while bypassing intrusive government restrictions.

Another key driver has been the rise off AI-driven asserts,. though this hype has slowed lately. Still, interest persists, as evidenced by Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) $1.2 trillion valuation. So why not bring AI and crypto together? In this article, I ask Google’s conversational AI system, Bard, to suggest three cryptocurrencies with the potential to turn $10 into $10,000.

Now, this is not investing advice or a crystal ball prediction; AI has its limitations, and crypto is still very speculative. You’ll likely lose money. But if you want to research some risky, high-upside ideas for fun money, read on!

Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD)

Bard: “This project aims to be a scalable and secure blockchain platform with features like fast transaction speeds, low fees, and private transactions. Its market cap is currently around $300 million [sic], leaving room for significant growth if it gains traction among developers and users.”

I’ve featured Aleph Zero (AZERO-USD) in several of my recent crypto articles, even before its latest price spike. It stood out due to the fact it’s been firing on all cylinders. Bard seems to agree, suggesting AZERO could transform $10 into $10,000 someday. Realistically, that kind of 1,000X return would imply a market cap of hundreds of billions. While possible, if adoption truly soars, it’s likely a too ambitious target in the near term. However, I do see tidy returns feasible this bull cycle as Ethereum (ETH-USD) congestion focuses investor attention on alternatives like Aleph Zero.

Unlike Ethereum’s almost 900,000 validators, Aleph Zero uses just 131 validators, making it less decentralized. However, does improve efficiency. With optimism around interoperable blockchains in 2024, Aleph Zero looks well-positioned to capitalize.

Fetch.ai (FET-USD)

“This project focuses on building a decentralized machine learning network that can coordinate autonomous agents in the real world. Its market cap is roughly $150 million [sic], and its unique approach to decentralized AI could attract significant interest if it proves successful.”

Fetch.ai (FET-USD) attracted Bard’s attention for its AI-based use cases optimizing complex networks – like DeFi platforms, transportation, energy grids, and travel. It’s more than a generic AI crypto pick, though, as Fetch.ai has surged recently from 10 cents in early 2023 to over 71 cents now. Could your $10 be worth $10,000 over time? Likely not solely via investing in Fetch.ai. But with AI hype hitting crypto plus this momentum, Fetch.ai could assist the cause.

Fetch.ai’s model roots operations and planning in real-time data for efficiency gains, like balancing supply and demand across resources. As global systems grow more complex, the value of optimization solutions like Fetch.ai’s may multiply, too. With this backstory, plus the AI relevance that Bard picked up on, Fetch.ai seems a thoughtful inclusion with upside potential, even if $10,000 is a stretch.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN-USD)

“This project aims to create a secure and open data marketplace where users can share and monetize their data. Its market cap is around $250 million [sic], and its potential to disrupt traditional data markets is intriguing. “

Admittedly, I haven’t researched Ocean Protocol (OCEAN-USD) previously, making this pick more intriguing. Ocean unlocks access to previously siloed or hard-to-access data by empowering owners to tokenize datasets and list them on its data marketplace. This allows researchers and analysts to leverage reliable data while fairly compensating the publishers.

In essence, Ocean Protocol is cultivating an ecosystem where both data supply and demand can flourish. It seems like a great idea, as the Web 3.0 data economy concept feels forward-thinking. With data becoming an increasingly valuable asset globally, the project appeals as a specialized play riding twin megatrends of digitization and data proliferation.

Again, expecting OCEAN alone to deliver 1,000X returns on a $10 investment seems highly optimistic. But in combination with other assets across a diversified crypto portfolio, it may contribute meaningfully to that ambitious $10,000 target over time, especially if the tailwinds around digital data continue gaining strength.

