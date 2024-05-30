News & Insights

HAV Group ASA Sees Record Order Intake Growth

HAV Group ASA (DE:6HH) has released an update.

HAV Group ASA has reported a significant increase in order intake to 533 million Norwegian kroner in Q1 2024, boosting its order reserve to a record 1,010 million kroner since its 2021 listing. Despite this growth, the company faced a decrease in EBITDA to -18 million kroner, attributed to low capacity utilization and early-stage contracts. Looking ahead, HAV Group anticipates improved capacity utilization and increased operating revenues in 2024 and 2025, driven by recent contract awards and strong tender activity.

