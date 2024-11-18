News & Insights

Stocks

HAV Group ASA to Present Q3 2024 Results

November 18, 2024

HAV Group ASA (DE:6HH) has released an update.

HAV Group ASA, a leader in maritime technology and services, will unveil its Q3 2024 financial results via a webcast on November 22. The company, known for its efforts in promoting zero emissions in the marine industry, is publicly traded on Euronext Growth. Investors and analysts can engage with the CEO and CFO during the presentation.

