HAUZ vs. RWX: Which Real Estate ETF Has the Edge?

Key Points

HAUZ delivers a much lower expense ratio and higher yield than RWX

Both ETFs returned 13.4% over the past year, but HAUZ holds more names and covers more of the global real estate sector

Liquidity profiles are similar and HAUZ manages more assets.

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Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF(NYSEMKT:HAUZ)stands out for its lower fees, higher yield, and broader portfolio coverage compared to State Street SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF(NYSEMKT:RWX), though both track international real estate and posted identical 1-year returns.

Both HAUZ and RWX aim to give investors exposure to real estate companies outside the U.S, but they differ in cost, portfolio breadth, and sector emphasis. This comparison examines how each ETF approaches global property investing, focusing on fees, holdings, performance, and practical differences investors may want to consider.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric RWX HAUZ Issuer SPDR Xtrackers Expense ratio 0.59% 0.10% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-16) 13.4% 13.4% Dividend yield 3.6% 4.4% Beta 0.77 0.75 AUM $284.6 million $1.0 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

HAUZ looks more affordable in terms of cost, charging just 0.10% annually versus 0.59% for RWX, while also offering a higher payout with a 4.4% yield compared to RWX's 3.6%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric RWX HAUZ Max drawdown (5 y) -35.92% -34.53% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $797 $850

What's inside

HAUZ targets a broad mix of developed and emerging market real estate, holding 412 companies as of its 12.5-year track record. The portfolio skews heavily toward real estate (96%), with small allocations to industrials and communication services. Its largest positions include Goodman Group(ASX:GMG), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd(OTC:MITEY), and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd(OTC:MTSFY), with no leverage or currency hedging quirks.

RWX is more concentrated, with 121 holdings and a sizeable 39% cash and others allocation alongside 61% real estate. Top names are Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd, Swiss Prime Site Reg (XSWX:SPSN), and Scentre Group (ASX:SCG), reflecting a narrower sector focus. Both funds aim to mirror global property trends but differ in diversification and sector splits.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Having a diversified portfolio is a smart move. For many investors, that means adding a real estate component, such as a real estate exchange-traded fund (ETF). Both Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) and State Street SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) fit the bill, but here’s how they stack up in a head-to-head matchup.

First, there’s HAUZ. It has the edge in several important categories. Its expense ratio, for example, is significantly lower (0.10% vs. 0.59%). It also boasts a higher dividend yield (4.4% vs. 3.6%). Finally, its AUM is larger ($1.0 billion vs. $0.3 billion). That additional liquidity makes it easier for investors to buy and sell shares.

RWX, meanwhile, lacks any decisive edge over HAUZ. It has fewer holdings (121 vs. 412), which may appeal to more aggressive investors looking for more concentrated exposure to the real estate sector. In addition, over the last year, it has matched HAUZ on performance, with both funds advancing 13.4%.

In summary, HAUZ has an edge over RWX, though some investors may still view RWX as the better choice depending on their investment goals and preferences.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goodman Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.