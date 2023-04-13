HAUZ (HAUZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the HAUZ ETF (Symbol: HAUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.50, changing hands as high as $21.56 per share. HAUZ shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.50 per share, with $26.3672 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.46.

