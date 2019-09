Haulier Eddie Stobart gets takeover interest from former group boss

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc ESLE.L said on Wednesday it had received a "highly preliminary" expression of interest from TVFC Ltd, a company controlled by Stobart Group's STOB.L former boss Andrew Tinkler.

Earlier this month, Eddie Stobart said that its third largest shareholder, DBAY Advisors Limited, had expressed a similar interest in taking over the company.

Eddie Stobart was earlier a part of the larger Stobart Group.

