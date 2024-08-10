HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING Upgrades Koenig & Bauer (XTRA:SKB)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING upgraded their outlook for Koenig & Bauer (XTRA:SKB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.99% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Koenig & Bauer is 14,66 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 11,11 € to a high of 21,00 €. The average price target represents an increase of 40.99% from its latest reported closing price of 10,40 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Koenig & Bauer is 1,320MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Koenig & Bauer. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKB is 0.00%, an increase of 10.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.06% to 293K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 89K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKB by 16.59% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 69K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares , representing a decrease of 39.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKB by 18.22% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

