HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING Upgrades Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (XTRA:VH2)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING upgraded their outlook for Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (XTRA:VH2) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.31% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE is 44,74 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 30,30 € to a high of 59,85 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.31% from its latest reported closing price of 48,80 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE is 490MM, a decrease of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE Maintains 0.61% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.61%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VH2 is 0.01%, an increase of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 23K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing a decrease of 29.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VH2 by 26.79% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.