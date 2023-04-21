HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING Maintains Steico SE (FWB:ST5) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING maintained coverage of Steico SE (FWB:ST5) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 2.06% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 54.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 36.29% over the last quarter.

VIOPX - International Opportunities Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 2.22% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 37.39% over the last quarter.

IVJAX - Ivy International Small Cap Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 272.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ST5 by 80.55% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steico SE. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ST5 is 0.09%, a decrease of 34.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.41% to 159K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.