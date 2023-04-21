HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING Maintains Energiekontor (FWB:EKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING maintained coverage of Energiekontor (FWB:EKT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EKT by 18.42% over the last quarter.

SSGVX - State Street Global Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio State Street Global All Cap Equity ex-U.S. Index Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 47.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EKT by 56.07% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 4K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

FAN - First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EKT by 11.80% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energiekontor. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 19.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EKT is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.60% to 357K shares.

