HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING Maintains Duerr (FWB:DUE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING maintained coverage of Duerr (FWB:DUE) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HEDJ - WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund N holds 14K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 75.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 534.70% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 14.00% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,175K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares, representing a decrease of 30.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUE by 0.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duerr. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 16.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUE is 0.31%, an increase of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.32% to 11,581K shares.

