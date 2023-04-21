HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING Downgrades HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, HAUCK AUFHAEUSER INVESTMENT BANKING downgraded their outlook for HUGO BOSS (FWB:BOSS) from Buy to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 44.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 42.58% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 20.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 7.85% over the last quarter.

VIDI - Vident International Equity Fund holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 1.15% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST J.P. Morgan Global Thematic Portfolio holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 38.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSS by 18.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in HUGO BOSS. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSS is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.92% to 7,405K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

