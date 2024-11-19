Hatten Land Secures Creditor Approval Amid Share Suspension

Hatten Land Limited (SG:PH0) has released an update.

Hatten Land Limited, under judicial management, announced that the first creditors’ meeting unanimously approved resolutions to enter into a definitive agreement with a strategic investor and extend the judicial management order. The company is working towards resuming trading of its shares, which have been suspended since August 2024.

