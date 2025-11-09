Hating Retirement but Can't Go Back to Work? Here's What to Do.

Key Points

Many people end up disliking retirement for financial or other reasons.

It's important to figure out the source of your unhappiness and address it.

If working isn't an option, there are other avenues you can explore.

A lot of people assume that they'll enjoy being retired. Only then something surprising happens: Instead of being thrilled to no longer be bound to a job, many retirees end up finding themselves bored, lonely, and financially stressed.

All of this is understandable, and it's what often prompts retirees to go back to work after exiting the labor force. But what if returning to a job isn't an option for you?

It may be that health issues (yours or a family member's) are a barrier to working. It may be that your industry isn't hiring. Or it may be that you don't actually want to return to work, but you're also not happy with your current set of circumstances.

First, recognize that if you're a fairly new retiree, the adjustment can be difficult. Accept that the first few months may be rocky until you find your rhythm.

But it's also important to address the issues that may be causing you to dislike your new routine. Here's what to do if retirement doesn't seem to be working out, but returning to work isn't an option, either.

1. Figure out the financial end

Many people find that retirement is stressful from a financial standpoint. And if you're worried about money all the time, it could easily lead to a situation where you're miserable.

If money worries are bringing you down, you may want to sit down with a financial advisor to review your situation. They can take a look at your income needs, coupled with your various income streams, like Social Security and savings, and help you tackle that piece of the puzzle.

Let's say you're unhappy because you feel your savings aren't buying you the lifestyle you hoped for. An advisor might point out that you're withdrawing from your IRA or 401(k) too conservatively, thereby shorting yourself on income that could be making your life better.

For example, you may be using the 4% rule to tap your 401(k) plan. But if you were a bit older when you retired, then based on your investment mix, an advisor might suggest a 5% withdrawal rate instead, giving you a nice boost in your annual income.

2. Look to expand your social circle

You may be unhappy in retirement due to not having enough social interaction. Retirement can be difficult without a large social network, so it may be time to expand yours if you feel you're struggling for company.

One option may be to sign up for a class or club where you can meet like-minded people with similar interests. Your local house of worship or community center might also offer programs geared toward seniors specifically.

Volunteering could also be a great way to meet new people. Plus, it's something meaningful to do with your time.

3. Put yourself on a schedule

Working isn't just about going out there and earning wages. It's also about having a familiar routine.

Some people have a hard time when they don't have any structure. If that's been your experience, put yourself on a schedule.

You could, for example, decide that Monday and Friday mornings are when you'll do laundry, Tuesday and Thursday are when you'll shop for food and hit the bank, and Wednesday is when you'll call your adult kids and former colleagues to check in.

Having some sort of routine could help you feel more settled. And you can always add or remove activities as needed.

If you're not exactly loving retirement, rest assured you're not the only one. But it's important to try to better your situation, especially if rejoining the workforce doesn't seem to be in the cards.

