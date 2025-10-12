Hate Your Stressful But High-Paying Job? Here's Why Sticking With It a Few More Years Could Set You Up for a Sweet Retirement

Key Points

It's natural to want to leave a job that's making you miserable, even if the pay is generous.

Before you resign, see if you can find a way to make it work a little longer.

A higher paycheck could help your retirement in more ways than one.

It's not a given that high-stress jobs and high-paying jobs are one and the same. But the two often go hand in hand.

If you're earning a generous wage, it may be coming with the cost of long hours, a demanding boss, and limited time to spend doing the things you enjoy. And that's definitely not the sort of situation you want to be stuck in forever.

If your job is stressing you out and making you unhappy, you be inclined to call it quits and find a job less that's intense -- even if it means taking a pay cut. But before you do, consider the benefits of sticking with that job a little longer.

Higher wages now could do a lot for you later

It's not reasonable to force yourself to stick out a stressful job for the rest of your career. But staying put another year or two could do a lot of great things for your finances in the future.

For one thing, your higher salary might make it possible to max out your 401(k) plan contributions. And if your employer offers a generous match, you be able to boost your retirement plan contributions even more.

The more money you're able to sock away now, the better your chances of meeting whatever savings goal you've set for yourself. On the flipside, taking a lower-paying job might mean having to scale back on retirement plan contributions. So if you can push yourself another year or two, it could yield big results.

For example, say you're 51 years old, and between your maxed-out contributions and workplace match, you're able to put $36,000 into your 401(k) plan this year. Let's also assume you intend to retire at 67, which is your full retirement age for Social Security.

If your portfolio delivers a yearly 8% return, which is a bit below the stock market's average return, then in 16 years, that $36,000 could be worth over $123,000.

Plus, the higher your wages are during your career, the more Social Security you might qualify for in retirement. So if you're able to sit tight a bit longer, it could lead to more annual retirement income for you.

How to cope with a stressful job

If you're tired of your work-related routine, you may be itching to escape your current situation. But you may find that there are ways to cope with your job that make it possible to stay on board a bit longer.

First, set boundaries. Make it clear to your supervisor and peers that there are certain hours when you won't be available.

Also, set boundaries with yourself. It may not be your boss who's demanding long hours, but rather, that you feel compelled to plug away to get ahead. There may be ways to train your own brain to scale back.

Secondly, prioritize self-care when you're not at the office. Make time for the activities you love, and try to focus on eating well to retain your energy. If you're earning a higher wage, you may have wiggle room in your budget to pay for a healthy meal delivery kit to save time on food prep.

Finally, establish a reasonable end date. It can be very demoralizing to imagine yourself stuck in a stressful job indefinitely. Instead, say something like, "I'm going to do this for 12 more months to meet a certain savings goal, and then I'm done." You can even start a countdown and reward yourself each month for making it through.

Of course, if you're really unable to cope with your current job, then leaving right away may be the best thing to do. It's not worth sticking with a stressful job if it might actually damage your health. Just make sure quitting on the spot won't jeopardize your future financial plans before typing up that resignation letter.

