Hate toward Jewish students following Gaza conflict fueling antisemitism - U.S. homeland secretary

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hate directed at Jewish students in the U.S. following the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza has added to an increase in antisemitism, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

The U.S. government has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out earlier this month, Mayorkas said.

The White House

expressed alarm

this week at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at U.S. universities. Tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups have sprung up on some U.S. campuses, including several in New York, prompting university officials to tighten security.

"Hate directed at Jewish students, communities, and institutions add to a preexisting increase in the level of antisemitism in the United States and around the world," Mayorkas said.

