Hate Ticketmaster? Here's a Trick That Can Help You Get Tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé, or Queen Bey, as her fans call her, announced her Renaissance World Tour on Feb. 1, and Citi cardholders can sign up for the Citi Verified Fan presale to improve their odds of landing tickets. The tour will kick off in May in Stockholm, Sweden and also includes many North American dates.

Some Beyoncé fans may be nervous about the ticket-buying process because of the many struggles Swifties experienced while trying to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets last November.

Beyoncé is using the Verified Fan platform to help fans boost their odds of getting tickets for the North American leg of her tour. You can register for the Citi Verified Fan presale if you have a Citi debit card or Citi credit card.

Note: Fans should be aware that there is no guarantee that they will get tickets. The Citi Verified Fan website states, "Registering does NOT guarantee you will be verified, receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets."

Registration and presale dates vary by city and are organized into three groups:

Group A: Atlanta, Chicago, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood, Las Vegas, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington, D.C. Registration closes on Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The presale will run from Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. ET through Feb. 8. At 6 p.m. ET while supplies last.

Group B: Boston, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa. Registration closes on Feb. 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The presale will run from Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. ET through Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. ET while supplies last.

Group C: Charlotte, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, St. Louis. Registration closes on Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The presale will run from Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET through Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. ET while supplies last.

How to register: Fans can register by visiting the event presale page during the registration period. They will need to sign in or create a Ticketmaster account and provide the first six digits of their Citi card. Verified fans will be notified the night before the Citi presale event.

Ticketmaster has been under scrutiny for its ticket-selling practices. Many concert-goers have struggled to secure affordable tickets to events. With this in mind, it's essential to consider how you will buy tickets for any concerts or events you want to attend.

Beyoncé fans who feel anxious about ticket availability should take advantage of presale events. If you're hoping to attend the Renaissance World Tour, don't forget to register for the Citi Verified Fan presale event.

This is a good reminder for consumers to take advantage of valuable credit card perks. Many credit card issuers participate in presale ticketing events. Cardholders shouldn't let credit card benefits like this go to waste. Consumers should also remember that they can use rewards credit cards to earn rewards when they spend with their cards.

