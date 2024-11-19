News & Insights

Hastings Unveils Yangibana Rare Earths Project Potential

November 19, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd presented its Yangibana Rare Earths and Niobium Project at the Ord Minnett Conference, highlighting their exploration efforts in Western Australia. The project is expected to enhance the company’s position in the rare earths market, a sector crucial for various high-tech and clean energy applications. Investors may find the company’s focus on rare earths appealing due to growing demand in these industries.

