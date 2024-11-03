News & Insights

Hastings Technology Secures Funding for Rare Earth Project

November 03, 2024 — 11:02 pm EST

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has secured $5 million in funding from Equator Capital Management Ltd through a Senior Secured Project Loan Notes facility. This capital will support the development of its Yangibana Rare Earths and Niobium Project in Western Australia, which aims to become a key global supplier of NdPr, essential for technology products like electric vehicles and wind turbines. With a strategic stake in Neo Performance Materials Inc., Hastings is also exploring opportunities to enhance its position in the rare earth value chain.

