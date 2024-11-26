News & Insights

Hastings Technology Metals: Resolutions Passed at AGM

November 26, 2024

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting have been successfully passed by polling. This includes the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director, among others. Investors may view this as a positive sign of shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

