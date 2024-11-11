Hastings Technology Metals Initiates Trading Halt for Key Announcement

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release an important announcement related to funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund, following a report in the Australian Financial Review. The halt will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 14, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact the company’s financial trajectory.

