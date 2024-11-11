News & Insights

Stocks

Hastings Technology Metals Initiates Trading Halt for Key Announcement

November 11, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release an important announcement related to funding from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Fund, following a report in the Australian Financial Review. The halt will last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 14, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates that could impact the company’s financial trajectory.

For further insights into AU:HAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.