Hastings Technology Metals Gains Strategic Investor and Expands Resources

October 28, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd has announced significant developments, including securing a strategic investment from JL Mag Rare-Earth Co., Ltd, which will acquire a 9.8% stake in the company. The company also unveiled its maiden niobium resource at the Yangibana Project, enhancing its multi-commodity revenue potential. Additionally, Hastings received positive sustainability ratings and financial support through a $5 million loan, positioning itself as a prominent player in the rare earths market.

For further insights into AU:HAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

