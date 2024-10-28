Hastings Technology Metals Gains Strategic Investor and Expands Resources

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd has announced significant developments, including securing a strategic investment from JL Mag Rare-Earth Co., Ltd, which will acquire a 9.8% stake in the company. The company also unveiled its maiden niobium resource at the Yangibana Project, enhancing its multi-commodity revenue potential. Additionally, Hastings received positive sustainability ratings and financial support through a $5 million loan, positioning itself as a prominent player in the rare earths market.

