Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) Price Target Decreased by 6.07% to 3.94

The average one-year price target for Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) has been revised to 3.94 / share. This is an decrease of 6.07% from the prior estimate of 4.20 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.62% from the latest reported closing price of 2.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hastings Technology Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.01%, a decrease of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 4.97% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 1.14% over the last quarter.

