Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) Price Target Decreased by 5.00% to 1.74

The average one-year price target for Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) has been revised to 1.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.94 to a high of 3.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hastings Technology Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.04%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.38% to 171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 46.82% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 71.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 73.99% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 128.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 74.28% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.