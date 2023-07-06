Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) Price Target Decreased by 31.95% to 1.96

The average one-year price target for Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) has been revised to 1.96 / share. This is an decrease of 31.95% from the prior estimate of 2.87 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 3.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from the latest reported closing price of 1.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hastings Technology Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.02%, an increase of 195.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.69% to 193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 31.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

