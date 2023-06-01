Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) Price Target Decreased by 21.03% to 2.87

The average one-year price target for Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) has been revised to 2.87 / share. This is an decrease of 21.03% from the prior estimate of 3.64 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.72 to a high of 3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.11% from the latest reported closing price of 1.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hastings Technology Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAS is 0.02%, an increase of 174.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAS by 31.87% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

