Hastings Technology Metals Announces Director Departure

October 22, 2024 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited announced that Bruce McFadzean has ceased his role as a director, effective October 17, 2024. McFadzean held interests through Tardisforme Pty Ltd, with 76,750 ordinary shares and 7,940 listed options in the company. This change in leadership may interest investors tracking the company’s governance and strategic direction.

