Hastings Partners with Saudi Arabia on Rare Earth Processing

November 27, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia to explore the establishment of an integrated rare earths processing supply chain as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative. This collaboration aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy by developing a downstream processing facility, supporting high-tech industries, and creating jobs. The agreement provides Hastings the opportunity to assess Saudi Arabia for its plant location, with support in securing partners and funding.

