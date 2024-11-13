News & Insights

Hastings Advances Yangibana Project and Expands Neo Stake

November 13, 2024 — 08:01 pm EST

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (AU:HAS) has released an update.

Hastings Technology Metals Limited is advancing its Yangibana Rare Earths & Niobium Project with significant investments in infrastructure and equipment, reaching 33% project completion. The company is utilizing a Project Loan Note facility to fund further development, while also holding a strategic 21.5% stake in Neo Performance Materials, aiding its vision for a vertically integrated supply chain. Despite a recent notice of default from Wyloo Consolidated, Hastings maintains compliance with financial agreements and continues discussions ahead of note maturity.

