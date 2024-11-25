HASI reinstated with a Buy at BofA

BofA reinstated coverage of HASI (HASI) with a Buy rating and $40 price target HA Sustainable partners with top developers to finance decarbonization projects and its $5.5B pipeline, which has more than doubled since 2020, highlights strong growth visibility, the analyst tells investors. HA Sustainable has “carved out a defensible competitive niche,” adds the analyst, who sees the stock as “a defensive play against policy risks and market volatility.”

