HASI reinstated with a Buy at BofA

BofA reinstated coverage of HASI (HASI) with a Buy rating and $40 price target HA Sustainable partners with top developers to finance decarbonization projects and its $5.5B pipeline, which has more than doubled since 2020, highlights strong growth visibility, the analyst tells investors. HA Sustainable has “carved out a defensible competitive niche,” adds the analyst, who sees the stock as “a defensive play against policy risks and market volatility.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HASI:
- JPMorgan Selects These 2 Stocks as Must-Haves for 2025
- Hannon Armstrong Reports Q3 2024 Performance
- HASI reports Q3 adjusted EPS 52c, consensus 54c
- HASI guidance for adjusted EPS growth from 2024-2026 confirmed
- HASI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.