HASI Q2 EPS Falls 5 Revenue Drops 9

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 missed the estimate of $0.63 and declined year over year.

Recurring net investment income rose 25.0% to $85.3 million, driven by portfolio growth.

The quarterly dividend remained unchanged at $0.42 per share; multi-year Adjusted EPS growth guidance of 8–10% through 2027 was reaffirmed.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI), a leading investor in climate-focused energy infrastructure, reported its results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 7, 2025. The most important news from the release was that both revenue and adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) came in below analyst expectations. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.60, missing the $0.63 estimate, and revenue was $85.7 million, below the $91.88 million estimate. Despite these shortfalls, management highlighted robust credit quality, an expanding investment pipeline, and reaffirmed long-term growth guidance for adjusted EPS of 8–10% compound annual growth through 2027. The quarter demonstrated continued fundamental portfolio expansion, but also reflected the pressure of higher funding costs and declining gains on asset sales weighing on earnings growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.60 $0.63 $0.63 (4.8%) EPS (GAAP) $0.74 $0.23 221.7% Revenue (GAAP) $85.7 million $91.88 million $94.5 million (9.3%) Adjusted Recurring Net Investment Income $85.3 million $67.7 million 25.9% Managed Assets $14.6 billion $12.97 billion 12.6%

Business overview and focus areas

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital operates as a specialty finance company focused on investing in climate solutions and sustainable infrastructure across the United States. Its core business is to provide capital for projects in clean energy, energy efficiency, and related sectors, enabling advancements in renewable energy and emissions reduction.

The company structures its investments across three primary market areas: Behind-the-Meter (such as residential and commercial solar energy systems), Grid-Connected assets (like utility-scale renewable generation), and Fuels, Transport, and Nature (which includes renewable natural gas projects and other decarbonization assets). Success for the business relies on prudent asset diversification, strong client relationships with developers and utilities, and consistent access to favorable financing. These elements help the company to manage risk, support recurring income growth, and sustain its capital deployment pipelines.

Quarter in review: Financial and strategic developments

The company recorded a decrease in reported revenue (GAAP) and adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) compared to both analyst expectations and the prior-year period. GAAP revenue totaled $85.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, down 9.3% from a year ago, largely due to reduced gains from the sale of assets and higher interest expenses. Non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.60, compared to $0.63 in the prior-year period, attributed to a higher share count and persistent expense pressures. The business missed consensus analyst forecasts for both revenue and EPS, which had been set at $91.88 million (GAAP) and $0.63 per share (Non-GAAP), respectively.

The decline in gain on asset sales, a GAAP metric reflecting profits from selling investment positions, was pronounced, dropping nearly 69.7% year over year. Management attributed this to the timing of closed transactions, which can fluctuate from one period to another. Higher interest costs rose 33.6% year over year and included an $11 million expense tied to debt refinancing. Offsetting these negatives was an impressive 25% increase in adjusted recurring net investment income (ARNII), the company’s core measure for ongoing earnings from investments. This was driven by portfolio growth and higher contributions from equity investments and management fees.

The asset base expanded steadily. Managed assets rose to $14.6 billion, up 13% from June 30, 2024. Transaction originations for the first half of 2025 totaled $894 million, a 9% rise in closed transactions year over year in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company’s investment pipeline, which refers to new projects currently under consideration or at advanced stages of negotiation, surpassed $6 billion. Weighted average yields for new portfolio investments remained above 10.5%, mirroring stability in the returns of newly added assets.

The company’s portfolio remained highly diversified. Nearly $3.5 billion was invested in Behind-the-Meter solutions like residential solar as of June 30, 2025, while $2.7 billion was deployed in Grid-Connected assets as of March 31, 2025. Receipt of recurring interest and rental income grew to $67.4 million from $62.9 million a year ago, while equity method investments -- which reflect joint ventures and partnerships where the company has considerable influence but not control -- jumped 21% year over year.

From a risk perspective, credit quality stayed strong. More than 99% of receivables were classified in the lowest risk category, and there were negligible credit losses reported. The bulk of the portfolio’s performance is derived from its underlying clean energy and public sector energy efficiency projects.

On financing, the quarter saw substantial activity. The company issued $1 billion in new senior unsecured notes at a 6.3% blended effective yield in June 2025 and repurchased $700 million of bonds maturing in 2026 and 2027. It also repaid $200 million of convertible notes. These changes kept the debt-to-equity ratio at 1.8x, within the target range as of June 30, 2025. Most of the debt (97%) is fixed-rate or hedged, limiting the company’s exposure to fluctuating interest rates. Weighted-average cost of debt ticked up slightly to 5.8% due to debt refinancing. S&P raised the company's credit rating during the quarter, joining other agencies in granting investment-grade status.

The quarter included a material non-cash benefit: GAAP net income leaped to $98.4 million from $26.5 million a year ago, reflecting a substantial increase in income from equity method investments, primarily related to the impact of energy tax credit allocation accounting. Management noted this element as volatile and less reliable for assessing longer-term profitability.

Dividend policy held steady, with the board declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share -- unchanged from previous quarters. The company estimated that, based on current portfolio activity, transactions closed during the quarter would avoid 54,000 metric tons of carbon emissions annually, highlighting ongoing impact within its climate solutions strategy.

Business outlook and guidance

Looking ahead, management reiterated its long-term guidance for compound annual growth of 8% to 10% in adjusted EPS through 2027, targeting a midpoint adjusted EPS of $3.15 in 2027, up from a baseline of $2.23 in 2023. The company also expects its payout ratio, or the portion of earnings paid as dividends, to decrease gradually over the guidance period, with annual dividends comprising between 55% and 60% of adjusted EPS by 2027. There were no changes announced to either dividend policy or underlying guidance.

For future quarters, key items to watch include the sustainability of recurring earnings growth in the face of higher debt costs, the pace of new investment origination, and management’s approach to potential share dilution. Investor attention is likely to remain on how effectively the company translates robust asset and portfolio growth into improvements in per-share earnings and revenue metrics, especially given the ongoing headwinds from funding costs and market volatility. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.42 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

