HASI-KKR Venture Raises $592M To Boost Sustainable Infrastructure Investment

(RTTNews) - HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) and global investment firm KKR announced that CarbonCount Holdings 1 LLC - CCH1, their joint investment vehicle, will issue $592 million in senior unsecured notes through a private offering.

These fixed-rate amortizing notes carry a 20-year final maturity and a weighted average coupon of 6.76%.

HASI's Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Marc Pangburn highlighted that the offering enhances CCH1's capital efficiency and underscores investor confidence in its low-risk assets. KKR Managing Director Cecilio Velasco emphasized that expanding CCH1's investment capacity supports critical energy infrastructure in the U.S. and deepens their partnership with HASI.

After expenses, net proceeds of approximately $586 million will be used to fund new or existing sustainable infrastructure projects. CCH1, formed in May 2024 with an initial $2 billion commitment over 18 months, now sees its investment capacity grow to $2.6 billion with an extended investment period through November 2026.

Monday, HASI closed at $25.97, up 2.24%, and rose further in after-hours trading to $26.31, up 1.31%, on the NYSE.

