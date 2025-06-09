Markets
HASI

HASI-KKR Venture Raises $592M To Boost Sustainable Infrastructure Investment

June 09, 2025 — 08:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) and global investment firm KKR announced that CarbonCount Holdings 1 LLC - CCH1, their joint investment vehicle, will issue $592 million in senior unsecured notes through a private offering.

These fixed-rate amortizing notes carry a 20-year final maturity and a weighted average coupon of 6.76%.

HASI's Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Marc Pangburn highlighted that the offering enhances CCH1's capital efficiency and underscores investor confidence in its low-risk assets. KKR Managing Director Cecilio Velasco emphasized that expanding CCH1's investment capacity supports critical energy infrastructure in the U.S. and deepens their partnership with HASI.

After expenses, net proceeds of approximately $586 million will be used to fund new or existing sustainable infrastructure projects. CCH1, formed in May 2024 with an initial $2 billion commitment over 18 months, now sees its investment capacity grow to $2.6 billion with an extended investment period through November 2026.

Monday, HASI closed at $25.97, up 2.24%, and rose further in after-hours trading to $26.31, up 1.31%, on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.