HASI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.95, changing hands as low as $49.11 per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HASI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.76 per share, with $72.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.12.

