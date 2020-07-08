HASI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.49, changing hands as high as $30.02 per share. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HASI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.0101 per share, with $39.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.04.

