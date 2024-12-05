News & Insights

HashiCorp’s Q3 2025 Growth and IBM Merger

December 05, 2024 — 11:00 pm EST

Hashicorp, Inc. Class A ( (HCP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hashicorp, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

HashiCorp, Inc., recognized as The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, specializes in automating multi-cloud and hybrid environments with its Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management offerings. Operating primarily within the technology sector, it provides both managed cloud services and self-hosted enterprise solutions.

In its latest financial report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, HashiCorp announced a revenue increase of 19% year-over-year, reaching $173.4 million. This growth was accompanied by significant developments, including the announcement of new features on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform and the ongoing merger process with IBM.

Key financial highlights for the period include a notable rise in gross profit and a reduction in operating losses. Specifically, GAAP gross profit increased to $143.6 million, maintaining a solid 83% gross margin. The company also reported a considerable improvement in its GAAP operating loss, which decreased to $29.9 million from $55.6 million the previous year. Additionally, the non-GAAP net income rose to $26.9 million, showcasing a robust turnaround from the prior year’s figures. The company’s customer base also expanded, with significant growth in customers generating over $100,000 in annual recurring revenue.

HashiCorp’s strategic focus remains on enhancing its cloud platform capabilities and successfully integrating with IBM. The merger, expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2025, aims to bolster its market position and drive future growth. As HashiCorp navigates these transitions, the leadership’s outlook suggests continued dedication to product innovation and market expansion.

