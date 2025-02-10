HashiCorp Set to Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025 Amid Pending IBM Transaction

HashiCorp will release Q4 fiscal results on March 6, 2025, without anearnings calldue to an IBM transaction.

HashiCorp, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended January 31, 2025, after U.S. markets close on March 6, 2025. Due to an ongoing transaction with IBM, the company will not hold anearnings conference callor provide a financial outlook for the quarter. HashiCorp specializes in automating multi-cloud and hybrid environments through Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management, offering services via the HashiCorp Cloud Platform and various self-hosted and community source products. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Potential Positives

HashiCorp is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, which provides an opportunity for investors to assess the company's recent performance.

The announcement of a pending transaction with IBM indicates strategic movements that could enhance business opportunities and market position for HashiCorp.

Potential Negatives

HashiCorp's decision not to host anearnings conference callor provide a financial outlook could raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and future financial performance.



The pending transaction with IBM may indicate significant changes within the company that could lead to instability or a shift in strategy, creating uncertainty for stakeholders.



The timing of the release of financial results, particularly in conjunction with the pending transaction, may suggest potential issues affecting the company's financial health or operational performance.

FAQ

When will HashiCorp release its Q4 2025 financial results?

HashiCorp will release its Q4 2025 financial results after U.S. markets close on March 6, 2025.

Will there be anearnings conference callfor the financial results?

No, HashiCorp will not host anearnings conference calldue to a pending transaction with IBM.

What is HashiCorp known for?

HashiCorp is known as The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, specializing in automating multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

What services does HashiCorp offer?

HashiCorp offers managed cloud services, self-hosted enterprise offerings, and community source-available products.

Where is HashiCorp headquartered?

HashiCorp is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HCP Insider Trading Activity

$HCP insiders have traded $HCP stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARMON DADGAR (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 345,468 shares for an estimated $11,688,642 .

. DAVID MCJANNET (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,581 shares for an estimated $3,252,554 .

. MARC HOLMES (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 53,468 shares for an estimated $1,805,849 .

. NAVAM WELIHINDA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,167 shares for an estimated $784,127 .

. LEDGER SUSAN ST. (President, Worldwide Field Ops) sold 22,232 shares for an estimated $752,346

$HCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $HCP stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2025 fiscal year, which ended January 31, 2025, after the U.S. markets close Thursday, March 6, 2025.





In light of the pending transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be hosting anearnings conference callto review the results or providing a financial outlook.







About HashiCorp







HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.







