HashiCorp reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 5c

Reports Q3 revenue $173.39M, consensus $163.39M. “The HashiCorp (HCP) team delivered strong performance during the third quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenue growth of 19% year-over-year, and 8% growth in $100,000 customers year-over-year” said Dave McJannet, CEO, HashiCorp. “This quarter we gathered our community of customers, practitioners, and partners at HashiConf in Boston, where we announced critical updates across Infrastructure and Security Lifecycle Management product lines, and also continued work towards closing the company’s transaction with IBM.”

