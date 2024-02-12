Hashicorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HCP

In trading on Monday, shares of Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.41, changing hands as high as $25.43 per share. Hashicorp Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCP's low point in its 52 week range is $18.91 per share, with $36.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.