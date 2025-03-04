HASHI Earnings Preview: Recent $HCP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HASHI ($HCP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $178,426,478 and earnings of $0.10 per share.

HASHI Insider Trading Activity

HASHI insiders have traded $HCP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARMON DADGAR (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 309,564 shares for an estimated $10,473,302 .

. DAVID MCJANNET (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,581 shares for an estimated $3,252,554 .

. MARC HOLMES (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,552 shares for an estimated $1,337,429 .

. LEDGER SUSAN ST. (President, Worldwide Field Ops) sold 22,232 shares for an estimated $752,346

NAVAM WELIHINDA (Chief Financial Officer) sold 18,167 shares for an estimated $614,773

HASHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of HASHI stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

