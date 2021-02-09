Hashdex to Launch the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF

Brazil-based asset manager Hashdex said it will launch the world’s first crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Monday.

Listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF will track the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) developed by Nasdaq and Hasdex and will be available for trading by accredited non-U.S. investors.

Brazilian investors can gain exposure through a family of feeder funds managed by Hashdex and via the country’s leading investment platforms.

Maintained by Nasdaq’s calculation agent, CF Benchmarks, the NCI tracks the performance of a diverse basket of USD-traded digital assets such as bitcoin cash, chainlink and stellar lumens. Bitcoin has the highest weighting on the NCI with 78.61%, followed by ethereum’s 16.86%.

“The product should also accelerate the entry of institutional investors in crypto, a trend that has gained incredible momentum in the past months,” Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex said.

“The Nasdaq Crypto Index represents another leap toward the institutionalization of crypto as investors look for broader exposure to the digital asset class,” Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, told CoinDesk.

UPDATE (Feb. 9 14:06 UTC): Fixes weighting percentage of ethereum.

