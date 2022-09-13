Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP Now Tradable in Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam

Hashdex, an innovative global crypto-focused company, announced its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange-traded product is now tradable on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbols HASH FP and HASH NA, respectively, and on Xetra under the ticker symbol HDX1 GY, starting Sept. 8, 2022.

“The availability of the innovative Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP on the Euronext and Deutsche Börse Xetra exchanges represents a major milestone in our mission of delivering our products and services to a wide range of European investors,” said Bruno Sousa, Head of New Markets at Hashdex. “The positive feedback we are receiving around our first European product, which is already listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, reinforces the strong interest and trust institutional and retail investors place in our firm and offerings. Our entire global team is dedicated to ensuring that we continue to provide the most secure, innovative and regulated options available to meet the ever-growing demand to participate in the crypto ecosystem.”

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™), which was developed by Nasdaq - in partnership with Hashdex - to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the ETP listing standards at specified European exchanges. Since its listing in May 2022 on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP has seen net inflows amounting to $14.7 million.

“NCIE is uniquely developed to address the nuances and complexity of digital assets while providing a methodology-driven and adaptable benchmark that represents the evolving asset class,” said Sean Wasserman, Vice President, Global of Index & Advisor Solutions at Nasdaq. “We are thrilled to enable access of NCIE to a broader group of investors throughout Europe and continue our partnership with Hashdex.”

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP utilizes best-in-class security standards to give investors regulated access to institutionally investable assets within the crypto ecosystem. The objective of this product is to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the NCIE, which is fully backed by its underlying crypto assets, including:

Avalanche

Bitcoin

Cardano

Ethereum

Polkadot

Polygon

Solana

Uniswap

For more information about the NCIE, please visit nasdaq.com/crypto-index.

